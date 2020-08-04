YWCA Carlisle names new executive director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors of the YWCA Carlisle announced last week that it has named Maddie Young as the new executive director of the organization.

Young replaces Robin Scaer, who stepped down from her position in November during her battle with cancer. Katelynn Edger, the YWCA Carlisle’s director of fund development, had been serving as interim executive director since Scaer’s medical leave began.

The YWCA board said Young has 25 years of nonprofit experience in the region, including in nonprofit management, fundraising, collaboration, volunteer management and strategic planning.

