YWCA Carlisle names new executive director

YWCA Carlisle names new executive director

YWCA Carlisle

YWCA Carlisle is located at 301 G St., in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

The board of directors of the YWCA Carlisle announced last week that it has named Maddie Young as the new executive director of the organization.

Young replaces Robin Scaer, who stepped down from her position in November during her battle with cancer. Katelynn Edger, the YWCA Carlisle’s director of fund development, had been serving as interim executive director since Scaer’s medical leave began.

The YWCA board said Young has 25 years of nonprofit experience in the region, including in nonprofit management, fundraising, collaboration, volunteer management and strategic planning.

