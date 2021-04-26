YWCA Carlisle, Hope Station offers 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

From May 11 to May 31, YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County, in partnership with Hope Station in Carlisle, will present the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge.

The challenge is a self-guided online journey for residents to begin forming new habits centered around effective social justice ideas and practices. The timeframe of 21 days was chosen because research shows it takes 21 days of a new practice to form a habit.

For each of the 21 days, participants will be emailed stories, videos, articles, movie suggestions, podcasts, book suggestions and more, with each day focusing on a different topic and with many days featuring perspectives from local individuals.

The free challenge is open to anyone in the community looking to broaden their understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Registration is open for any adult at ywcacarlisle.org. Teens can participate with a parent or trusted adult. Friends, groups and organizations can also form teams to take the challenge, and participants will receive a certificate for completing all 21 days.

