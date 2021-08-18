YWCA Carlisle, Hope Station announce alliance to expand programming

YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County and Hope Station announced an alliance Monday that will see Hope Station move under the YWCA umbrella to enhance community services.
Maddie Young, executive director of the YWCA, and Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station, made the announcement.
“We worked really, really hard to get here with a lot of conversation and discussion and reflection and self-interrogation about what we were doing and what would come of this,” said Brianne Giffin, chair of the YWCA board of directors, at an event announcing the alliance.
The goal of the alliance is to create programming around empowerment and racial equity.
Stacie Crutchfield, chair of the Hope Station board of directors, said that Hope Station has grown and evolved over the years, expanding its reach into new populations. In 2018, the organization went through strategic planning that envisioned further expansions in its programming.
“This alliance with the YWCA will allow us to realize that vision,” she said.
Hope Station will keep its nonprofit status as well as its staff, name, logo, branding and key initiatives with its three staff members continuing to operate out of the office in Memorial Park. Back office administrative functions such as financial management, human resources administration, grants management and central communications will transfer to the YWCA.
The YWCA will also provide ongoing resources to support and develop Hope Station staff.
There will also be an exchange of board members between the two organizations with two members of the Hope Station Advisory Council sitting on the YWCA Governing Board and one representative from the YWCA sitting on the Hope Station council. The exchange is meant to ensure transparent and ongoing communication.
Perry said the road to the alliance started when Hope Station’s bookkeeper announced his retirement last year. That started a conversation about staffing, budget and the resources Hope Station needed to keep going. Perry turned to the YWCA as a “like-minded agency” that would be excited about the Hope Station mission and might be able to offer guidance.
Young said those conversations led initially to a memorandum of understanding that allowed the YWCA’s business manager to take over bookkeeping for Hope Station.
“From that the conversation just started to grow about how we can potentially leverage our resources together so we could build bigger, stronger services,” Young said.
Both organizations held discussions among their boards to discuss topics such as the types of potential partnerships they could create and what resources each needed. The Hope Station board proposed the alliance as the best way to infuse Hope Station with resources to support its continued presence and programming.
Young said the organizations talked with funding agencies and other stakeholders in both organizations to collect their thoughts on the potential alliance.
“We got the green light from everybody,” she said.
“Seeing two entities come together because they share a mission and it will create a better mission just strikes me as straight up common sense,” said Deb Fulham-Winston, the Carlisle Borough Council representative to the Hope Station board.
Perry said the last few years have been difficult for Hope Station which has two full-time staff members and only expanded to add a part-time employee last year. They’ve faced a lot of work along with a lot of ups and downs over the past five years, and both of the full-time employees were starting to feel the potential for burnout.
Now, Perry’s excited about the future and the possibility that this alliance will allow Hope Station to take on the programming it envisioned in its strategic plan.
“Hope Station is not going anywhere,” Perry said. “We will continue with our programs. We look to expand our programs. We look to expand some of the events that we do.”
