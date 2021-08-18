YWCA Carlisle, Hope Station announce alliance to expand programming

The YWCA will also provide ongoing resources to support and develop Hope Station staff.

There will also be an exchange of board members between the two organizations with two members of the Hope Station Advisory Council sitting on the YWCA Governing Board and one representative from the YWCA sitting on the Hope Station council. The exchange is meant to ensure transparent and ongoing communication.

Perry said the road to the alliance started when Hope Station’s bookkeeper announced his retirement last year. That started a conversation about staffing, budget and the resources Hope Station needed to keep going. Perry turned to the YWCA as a “like-minded agency” that would be excited about the Hope Station mission and might be able to offer guidance.

Young said those conversations led initially to a memorandum of understanding that allowed the YWCA’s business manager to take over bookkeeping for Hope Station.

“From that the conversation just started to grow about how we can potentially leverage our resources together so we could build bigger, stronger services,” Young said.