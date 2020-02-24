Youths report attempted luring, Carlisle Police say

Parents of several juveniles have reported an attempted child luring in Carlisle on Sunday, Carlisle Police said Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Carlisle Police said they received a report that several juveniles were approached by a middle-aged man in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Carlisle Post Office, 66 W. Louther St., about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The man reportedly attempted to entice one of the juveniles to enter the vehicle by requesting assistance. The man also offered money in return for helping him, according to the complaint.
The juveniles ran away and reported the incident to their parents, who notified police. Anyone with information or who are aware of similar incidents is asked to contact the Carlisle Police.
No other details were available.