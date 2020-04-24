Work to resume on 10.5-mile section of I-81 in Cumberland County; project includes cable-median barriers

HARRISBURG — Work will resume on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Saturday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.
The project includes the installation of cable-median barriers in the Carlisle area.
The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.
On Sunday night, the contractor will begin removing barrier to open the ramp from Route 34 in Carlisle to I-81 northbound. The barrier is expected to be removed and the ramp open to traffic by Tuesday morning, weather permitting. After that work is completed, the contractor will begin milling, paving, parapet work, guardrail upgrades and cable median barrier installation.
Guardrail work will be performed nightly from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions in place during this work. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The work is part of a $14,770,419 contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. of the New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm mix asphalt overlay, and installation of equipment such as a message sign along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras.
The contractor also will install guardrails throughout the project limits and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project. The cable median barrier will connect to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by February 2021.
This section of I-81 averages more than 46,700 vehicles daily.
Most highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide to address safety needs and to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the movement of life sustaining goods and services.
