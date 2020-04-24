Work to resume on 10.5-mile section of I-81 in Cumberland County; project includes cable-median barriers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — Work will resume on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Saturday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The project includes the installation of cable-median barriers in the Carlisle area.

The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.

On Sunday night, the contractor will begin removing barrier to open the ramp from Route 34 in Carlisle to I-81 northbound. The barrier is expected to be removed and the ramp open to traffic by Tuesday morning, weather permitting. After that work is completed, the contractor will begin milling, paving, parapet work, guardrail upgrades and cable median barrier installation.

Guardrail work will be performed nightly from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions in place during this work. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.