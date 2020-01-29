Work starts on creating anti-hate response network in Carlisle

Concerned Carlisle-area residents turned out Tuesday night to begin developing a local response network for hate crimes and other incidents of bigotry, amidst ongoing concern nationwide about such episodes.

Moving Circles and Not in Our Town, two Carlisle community groups focused on anti-hate measures, hosted volunteers from Community Responders Network, a Midstate group dedicated to programming that combats racial, gender and other discrimination.

“It’s very important we make it clear that they will not get a foothold in our town,” said Marcia Berry, one of the founders of Moving Circles, regarding hate groups.

A Carlisle-based anti-hate organization would fulfill the same basic role as CRN by providing educational programs in the community and schools, and also forming a group of responders to provide support to those who have been impacted by specific incidents of hate, Berry said.

Doing this requires a great deal of organization and dedication, CRN members said.

“We are there to present a substitute,” said Aaysha Noor, a CRN activist. “What can you do to direct the attention away from negativity and hatred and toward unity?”