White House names Carlisle High School grad to serve as chief adviser on coronavirus response team

The White House announced Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence has appointed Ambassador Debbie Birx as the White House Coronavirus Coordinator.
Birx is a graduate of Carlisle High School in the early 1970s who earned her medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine.
According to the White House statement, Birx will be detailed to the office of the Vice President and will report to Pence. She will be supported by National Security Council staff, and will join the task force led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Birx was appointed to the position of U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator & U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy in April 2014. In this role, she is the government's leader for combating AIDS globally. She is expected to bring that expertise to the coronavirus response.
"Ambassador Birx is a scientist, physician, and mom, with three decades of public health expertise, including virulent diseases, their vaccines, and interagency coordination," the statement read. "She has been utilizing the best science to change the course of the HIV pandemic and bring the pandemic under control, community by community and country by country."
Birx began her career with the Department of Defense, serving at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and rising to the rank of Colonel while serving as the Director of the U.S. Military HIV Research Program at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, according to her biography on the State Department website.
She was awarded two prestigious U.S. Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit Award for her groundbreaking research, leadership, and management skills during her tenure at the Department of Defense.
Birx served as director of the Center for Disease Control's Division of Global HIV/AIDS from 2005 to 2014, during which she implemented the center's PEPFAR programs around the world, managed an annual budget of $1.5 million and provided oversight to more than 400 staff at headquarters and another 1,500 plus in the field and more than 45 country and regional offices in Africa, Asia, Caribbean, and Latin America.
"She has deep experience in coordinating across agencies. She has worked from the research bench to the clinic, but understands the primary focus must always be to reach the individuals most in need," the White House statement said. "She will bring her infectious disease, immunologic, vaccine research and interagency coordinating capacity to this position."
Birx also attended high school at Lampeter-Strasburg, but came to Carlisle when her father, Donald Birx, was named manager of new products at Reeves-Hoffman in 1972.