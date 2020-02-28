White House names Carlisle High School grad to serve as chief adviser on coronavirus response team

Birx began her career with the Department of Defense, serving at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and rising to the rank of Colonel while serving as the Director of the U.S. Military HIV Research Program at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, according to her biography on the State Department website.

She was awarded two prestigious U.S. Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit Award for her groundbreaking research, leadership, and management skills during her tenure at the Department of Defense.

Birx served as director of the Center for Disease Control's Division of Global HIV/AIDS from 2005 to 2014, during which she implemented the center's PEPFAR programs around the world, managed an annual budget of $1.5 million and provided oversight to more than 400 staff at headquarters and another 1,500 plus in the field and more than 45 country and regional offices in Africa, Asia, Caribbean, and Latin America.

"She has deep experience in coordinating across agencies. She has worked from the research bench to the clinic, but understands the primary focus must always be to reach the individuals most in need," the White House statement said. "She will bring her infectious disease, immunologic, vaccine research and interagency coordinating capacity to this position."