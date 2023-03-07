After approximately six months, work on Carlisle's 2022 Water Main Replacement Project is on the down swing.

The project included the replacement of 1.9 miles of the water main pipeline has been underway since October.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said by the end of February, about 95% of the mainline pipe identified in the project has been replaced. Remaining replacement includes work along East Mulberry Avenue from North Bedford Street to LeTort Spring Run, which will take place this week, he said.

Malarich said service laterals that connect buildings to the public system along East Mulberry Avenue also have to be completed and the contractor needs to make connections between the new pipe and the older pipe at the intersection of South Pitt Street and West Pomfret Street and the intersection of Lincoln Street and North College Street.

The project also includes replacing curb and sidewalk sections that were impacted by the pipeline work. All streets that were impacted by the project will be milled and repaved, something that will likely occur in the spring or early summer when bituminous concrete suppliers open for the year, Malarich said. In the meantime, the streets were temporarily patched after pipeline work was completed.

He estimated the entire project will be finished by early June.

In addition to the replacement of 2-inch to 12-inch cast iron water main with stronger 6-inch to 12-inch ductile iron water main, Malarich said water valves, hydrants, air release valves and service laterals from the new mainline to curb stops were replaced.

The project cost approximately $5 million with monthly payments made to the contractor as work progressed he said.

"Any buried pipeline replacement project always has expected challenges," Malarich said. "In the case of the borough’s project, the biggest challenges has been encountering unmarked utilities, rock excavation and making sound reconnections to private water laterals that are in poor condition."

He said the there were a few change orders to the unit price contract to address these challenges.

The project represents the first step of Carlisle's water master plan, which outlines the replacement of one to two miles of the borough's 62 miles of water main per year.

"Approximately 40% of the borough’s main lines were constructed prior to 1940 and another 35% were constructed between 1940 and 1969," Malarich said. "Many of the mains installed prior to 1940 are at least 100 years old. The life expectancy of cast iron pipe is typically 75 to 100 years, although there are examples of older installations. A significant portion of the borough’s distribution pipelines have exceeded or are approaching the end of their typical service life."

The borough undertook a study a few years ago that recommended cast iron main replacement based factors such as pipe age, condition and location, history of breaks, capacity needs and coordination with other infrastructure improvement projects. The areas addressed by Carlisle's 2022 Water Main Replacement Project represent areas of the borough where the most main breaks occurred, Malarich said.

He said design work is underway for next year's work to replace water transmission mains between Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant at the bottom of Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township to Carlisle's two finished water reservoir tanks at the top of Longs Gap Road.

The cost of this project will likely total about $3.6 million, Malarich said.

