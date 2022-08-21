Where It Stands: Replacement process for retired Carlisle crest remains ongoing

Since its February retirement, the removal of the Carlisle Borough's former crest continues and plans are in the works for its replacement.

The crest could be found in multiple borough locations before it was retired, including on borough vehicles and on the patches of Carlisle police uniforms.

"At the time of its retirement, borough council agreed that staff should phase out the crest on vehicles, uniforms, stationery and locations," Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

Since then, Armstrong said employees have been working to remove the symbol from all of the borough's fleet vehicles. Police patches that formerly depicted a version of the crest are being replaced with American flags, and officers have until Dec. 31 to make the switch, she said.

In other areas of the borough, department heads and managers have been tasked with removing the crest from staff uniforms and communication pieces, as well as any other items under their purview, Armstrong said.

Community involvement in the crest's replacement was a topic of discussion during the February meeting when the symbol was retired. Armstrong said the council intends to incorporate public outreach for this in its long-term strategic planning process, which is pending finalization. This will determine the timeline for the design of the new crest or logo.

"The crest/logo design process component will be led by the Borough Council’s Employee Relations/Citizen Participation Committee members, or Deputy Mayor [Brenda] Landis and Councilor [Cate] Mellen, following the strategic planning process and the feedback received during the public outreach activities," Armstrong said.

Landis told The Sentinel last year that some of her concerns about the original crest include its depiction of a Native American and the Bible. Mayor Sean Shultz offered further reasoning behind the crest's retirement in February.

"It is an outmoded symbol that uses a stereotyped image of a Native American," he said in an email. "I can appreciate that [the designer] may have wanted to depict the Native American history in this area, but that is a rather naïve, inaccurate view of our history, and it objectifies the Native American."

The borough's seal, which is used to approve ordinances and meeting minutes, does not contain the crest and is still used.