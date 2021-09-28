Where it Stands: One13 Social to bring upscale, casual dining to downtown Carlisle at former Brick site

Rockwood said One13 Social has expanded into an adjacent building that formerly held a photography studio. The interior of both buildings have been gutted and redesigned to give it a completely different look from its former occupant.

There, too, Rogue Duck Hospitality looked to local businesses like Carlisle Design Interiors, M&Z Carpets and contractor Pete Barefoot to do the work.

“We just want to keep as much as we can local and community-driven,” Rockwood said.

Caprice Properties also recently purchased the former Alibis Eatery & Spirits at 10 N. Pitt St. That property, too, will be operated by Rogue Duck Hospitality, but Rockwood said they won't focus on that site until next year. For now, the focus is on One13 Social, which he described as the "flagship" for the organization.

Both Brick and Alibis closed in downtown Carlisle in early 2020 due to the pandemic and never reopened.

Rockwood said the team behind Rogue Duck Hospitality is particularly interested in the vibrancy of the downtown and intends to be a strong member of the community.

That’s music to the ears of those who work to attract new businesses to Carlisle’s downtown.