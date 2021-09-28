Where it Stands: One13 Social to bring upscale, casual dining to downtown Carlisle at former Brick site

A familiar face is bringing upscale dining to downtown Carlisle.
Kevin Rockwood, who managed the Boiling Springs Tavern for 18 years, is the proprietor of One13 Social which he hopes to open in November at the former location of the Brick Kitchen & Bar on West High Street.
“It feels really good to be back,” said Rockwood, a Carlisle native. “This is definitely my town.”
Due to disruptions in the supply chain, Rockwood said he is hesitant to set a firm opening date.
“Things that you can normally get in two weeks are taking eight to 10 weeks now,” he said.
Rockwood joined forces with building owners Christopher Rice and Stephen Capone, who do business in Carlisle as Caprice Properties, to create Rogue Duck Hospitality, an LLC formed in 2020 that will manage One13 Social with a goal to bring what is described as “an upscale, casual restaurant with a globally inspired menu” to the downtown.
The menu will include craft cocktails, an extensive wine list and local and domestic beers paired with dishes that focus on locally sourced ingredients. Carwood Farms near Boiling Springs, for example, will supply some of the restaurant’s beef, and local farms will supply produce. Rockwood said other items will be purchased from Mechanicsburg-based John Gross & Co.
Rockwood said One13 Social has expanded into an adjacent building that formerly held a photography studio. The interior of both buildings have been gutted and redesigned to give it a completely different look from its former occupant.
There, too, Rogue Duck Hospitality looked to local businesses like Carlisle Design Interiors, M&Z Carpets and contractor Pete Barefoot to do the work.
“We just want to keep as much as we can local and community-driven,” Rockwood said.
Caprice Properties also recently purchased the former Alibis Eatery & Spirits at 10 N. Pitt St. That property, too, will be operated by Rogue Duck Hospitality, but Rockwood said they won't focus on that site until next year. For now, the focus is on One13 Social, which he described as the "flagship" for the organization.
Both Brick and Alibis closed in downtown Carlisle in early 2020 due to the pandemic and never reopened.
Rockwood said the team behind Rogue Duck Hospitality is particularly interested in the vibrancy of the downtown and intends to be a strong member of the community.
That’s music to the ears of those who work to attract new businesses to Carlisle’s downtown.
Glenn White, executive director of LoveCarlisle.com/Downtown Carlisle Association, said the DCA works with prospective businesses to create buy-in to the downtown merchandising mix developed about 10 years ago that helps to ensure the quality and balance of products offered.
“The right business, with great products, branding, façade and service will raise the expectations of businesses around them, and raise the bar of what is expected to come next,” he said. “Conversely, a bad business will hinder development.”
Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager/communications manager at Housing & Redevelopment of Cumberland County, said the work isn’t simply about filling an empty space.
She pointed to the location that now houses Tamzen Bridal on South Hanover Street. When the authority sought tenants for what itenvisioned as a retail space, there was interest from people who were wanted to use it as an office. The authority held out for the retail business that suited the location.
“It’s all about landing quality, sustainable businesses that are magnets in attracting people and other businesses and investors,” she said.
