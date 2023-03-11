The bad news: if all goes according to plan, Fort LeTort at LeTort Park in Carlisle could meet its demise this spring.

The good news: if all goes according to plan, a brand new Fort LeTort 2.0 could stand in its place this summer.

A 2019 audit revealed the 30-year old structure built in 1993 is in need of replacing due to splintering and decay. That's where the Carlisle Kiwanis Club stepped in, selecting the replacement of Fort LeTort as the organization's 100-Year-Anniversary project.

Michael Cornfield, the club's president, said demolition is anticipated to occur in April or May. He said the construction of the new structure will likely take about four to six weeks, with an estimated completion in May depending on weather.

"Typically playgrounds will be built sometime in the summer or fall because rain delays are a real thing," Cornfield said. "So the concrete footing that holds the structure in place needs perfect weather and even more so, the poured-in-place rubber surfacing needs perfect temperatures, perfect moisture and humidity and all kinds of things."

He said he hopes the new Fort LeTort can be completed by the end of May, although a tentative ribbon-cutting has been scheduled between June 15 and July 4 to account for weather delays.

The project was initially anticipated to be finished in April, and Cornfield cited weather and rain delays as factors that pushed back that timeline.

"So we're working with a local playground builder ... and anytime you bring up a conversation with them about installing a playground in the spring they really, really let you know about potential delays," he said.

Regardless of when the ribbon-cutting is held, Cornfield said the structure will open to the community when the build is complete and approved by the borough.

The new playground will be fully ADA compliant, featuring more modern materials than the current pressure-treated wood that makes up the structure. Dave Ely with George Ely Associates, the Carlisle-based playground design firm working on the project, said this includes the use of poured-in-place rubber to replace the engineered wood fiber that currently makes up the park’s surface.

To fund the project, the Carlisle Kiwanis Club is working to raise $750,000. The club will purchase the new playground and then donate it to the borough, which will pay for future maintenance.

Cornfield said the project itself costs about $621,000. The club has raised $503,000 and is waiting to hear back about additional grants. Any excess funds beyond the cost of the project will be held for Carlisle's Department of Parks and Recreation for future park maintenance costs to be spread over 40 years he said, adding that the life expectancy of the new structure is 40 to 45 years.

"Any monies that were not used toward maintenance [and] upkeep would be used to kickstart the new fundraising efforts for a new playground in the future," Cornfield said.

The current Fort LeTort features a fence with the names of people and businesses who donated toward the structure. Cornfield said volunteers will remove these prior to Fort LeTort's demolition and community members will have the opportunity to claim them at LeTort Park for approximately one week. He said the dates of this pick up opportunity will be announced on Carlisle Parks and Recreation's Facebook page and other locations.

The new Fort LeTort design does not include a fence because a fence would increase the cost of the project by approximately $50,000, Corfield said. However, he said pickets could possibly be sold in the future to add new donor names on a new fence around the area.

Cornfield said the Carlisle Kiwanis Club has known about the project since 2019 and has been working behind the scenes since 2020.

"The biggest highlight I feel like is going to be opening day when people and children in the community get to come and see this new structure that we've put in place," he said.

Photos: Fundraising kicks off for Fort LeTort in Carlisle