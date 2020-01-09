A South Middleton Township hotel near Carlisle that was forced to suddenly close amid renovations last summer may reopen soon under new management and a new brand.
The former Days Inn at 101 Alexander Spring Road switched names to Hotel Ava and opened while under renovations last spring.
In July, South Middleton Township codes officials revoked the occupancy permit for the hotel because of issues with the building’s fire alarm system.
You have free articles remaining.
The closure occurred shortly before the Chrysler Nationals show by Carlisle Events and forced out-of-state guests to find a new place to stay.
Anthony Christian of AC Hospitality Management, who answered a phone number posted at the hotel this week, said he is managing the hotel and indicated it may reopen as soon as late January. An official inspection is planned for next week to ensure the hotel can reopen, he said.
When it does reopen, it will be branded this time as a Best Western, Christian said.
South Middleton Township issued a building permit to perform hotel renovations on Sept. 4, according to a copy of the permit posted at the hotel.