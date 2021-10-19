Where it Stands: Fewer trucks getting stuck under railroad bridge in Carlisle

If you think it’s been a little quiet under the bridge at West High and North Orange streets in Carlisle, you’re right.

Even though a truck got stuck under the railroad bridge at that location recently, the overall number of trucks getting stuck under the bridge has gone down, according to Sgt. Dave Miller, Carlisle Police Department’s public information officer.

The reason for the decrease isn’t clear.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to confidently explain why since we don’t know how many there would have been had there not been a pandemic,” Miller said.

Signs were installed in June 2019 that prohibited tractor-trailers from making turns that would take them under the bridge. The signs were approved after borough officials met with the PennDOT District 8 engineering team to discuss the ongoing problem.

In the two years prior to that meeting, 16 trucks were involved in incidents at the bridge.

But, was that enough to make a difference?

“There was significant signage for years that drivers still ignored, so it is impossible to know if that made a difference,” Miller said.

The added signs do, however, give borough police the ability to enforce the signs by issuing citations and fines. Trucking companies involved in an incident can also face an insurance claim from Norfolk Southern, which inspects the bridge after each incident.

Miller said other factors such as increased communications among drivers, warnings on commercial GPS systems and warnings through driver dispatch systems could be making a difference as well.

