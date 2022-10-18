Where it Stands: Delayed arrival of new leaf vacuum in Carlisle prompts questions of use this fall

The use of the Carlisle Borough's new leaf vacuum this season remains up in the air, along with its delivery date.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said vacuum was originally supposed to arrive in late spring, however delivery was postponed on multiple occasions and the borough has not yet received the equipment.

Now, delivery is expected to occur around mid-November, he said, adding that the supplier has cited supply chain issues as the cause.

Malarich said that the borough has staff members to operate the equipment, however they will need training before the vacuum can be used.

"The duration of training will depend on staff availability and the actual delivery date of the equipment," Malarich said.

He hopes that the vacuum will make its debut in Carlisle this season, but said this depends on the equipment's delivery.

Leaf collection in the borough began Monday and in the meantime, Malarich said residents should continue to place their leaves in paper biodegradable bags on the curb. Bags must weigh less than 50 pounds and may not include anything other than leaves, the borough said.

Once the vacuum is in use, residents will be permitted to rake leaves to the curb to be collected, though residents should wait for a notice from the borough before doing so, he said.

The Carlisle Borough Council approved the purchase of the American Road Machinery Co. chassis mounted vacuum leaf collection truck from U.S. Municipal of King of Prussia at its Jan. 13 meeting, and staff ordered the vehicle shortly thereafter.

In January, the council discussed initially only utilizing the vacuum in specific areas. Bagged leaves would still be required in the area between D and Willow streets from north to south and between East and College streets from east to west, Malarich said. The space the vacuum would operate was selected based on how accessible streets are for the large truck as well as the demand for on street parking.

The limited plan would allow the Public Works Department to report back to the council with proposed modifications to the use area, Malarich said.

The vacuum cost approximately $213,000 and received funding through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection with a 10% match, meaning the borough was required to pay 10% of the total grant amount. Malarich said this portion would come from the borough's stormwater management fund, as the buildup of leaves can clog area drains and become a stormwater issue.