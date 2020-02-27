You are the owner of this article.
Where it Stands: Cycling group looks to open Carlisle bicycle track in 2021
Carlisle

Valley Meadows Park

Cumberland Youth Cycling Development wants to build a pump track for mountain biking and other cycling enthusiasts at Valley Meadow Park in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Youth Cycling Development’s vision for a bicycle pump track in the northeast corner of Valley Meadows Park took a step forward last week when the Carlisle Borough Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the organization.

“It’s going to be quite a process,” said Jonathan Cox, of Cumberland Youth Cycling Development.

The agreement makes the cycling group responsible for raising money for the design, construction and maintenance of the pump track.

A pump track is a self-contained bicycle circuit with features like hills and curves that can be ridden without pedaling by riders of all skill levels. Using the track improves rider balance and the ability to carry momentum through the trail’s features.

Cox said CYCD started its fundraising following preliminary approval from the borough last May.

The organization has received a $65,000 Tourism Development Grant from Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., but the grant was conditioned on finalizing the memorandum of understanding with the borough, Cox said.

Once the agreement is signed, the group can access the funding to move the $250,000 project into the design phase. The designs are required to apply for additional funding.

The organization is also applying for grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the G.B. Stuart Foundation and the Cumberland County Land Partnership.

If the fundraising effort goes well, Cox said the organization expects to do a request for proposals in late fall and award a bid for the work over the winter. Construction would start in the spring of 2021 and take 2-3 months to complete.

“We’ve had a lot of very positive feedback from the community so we’re really encouraged by that,” Cox said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

