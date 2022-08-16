Where It Stands: Construction on Fairground Avenue Linear Park could begin this fall

If all goes according to plan, Carlisle could have a newly completed pair of parks by next summer.

Lot A alongside Fairground Avenue will be turned into a skate spot while Lot D between A and C streets along Fairground Avenue will offer a more traditional park setting with a walking path, swing benches and a play area, among other features.

Crouse said construction of the parks will most likely begin this fall, though the borough will need to meet with LandServ Inc., a landscape construction company based in Boalsburg. During its meeting last week, the council authorized a notice of intent to award a $745,814 construction contract for the park to LandServ, with the borough solicitor's approval.

The project is receiving a matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources of up to $300,000. Crouse said additional funds will come from a variety of sources, including a Cumberland County Land Partnerships Grant, Rec Fee fund transfer and Community Block Development funds, as well as other grant sources.

Crouse said Conservation and Natural Resources extended the grant to June 30, 2023, hence the estimated completion date.

She said the extensions occurred because the borough didn't assume ownership of the lots until June 2021, following delays in the development of the brownfield site formerly owned by Carlisle Auto Industries Inc. where the park will be located.

"Along with remediation of the site, the project required Carlisle Auto Industries Inc.’s donation of land to Carlisle Borough," Crouse said. "The donation of land was contingent on Carlisle Auto Industries Inc. proceeding at a pace that would allow them to donate the land without suffering extreme financial hardship. Due to COVID-19, progress on the other portions of the redevelopment of the brownfields site, of which the linear park was a part of, drastically slowed."

The borough approved the final park designs in February and the first advertisement seeking bids was June 2, Crouse said.

"Unfortunately, all bids from the first bid were rejected because all three bidders were nonresponsive and did not meet the bidding requirements," Crouse said. "The bid required references for subcontractors and none of the bidders submitted the references."

She said these bids were rejected during the council's July 6 workshop meeting and a second bid was advertised July 14. By the Aug. 4 deadline, two bids came in and the council approved the notice of intent for LandServ on Thursday.

Borough staff members will meet with LandServ in the coming days or weeks to develop a construction schedule, Crouse said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking information from the skateboarding community for the development of programs for the skate spot. Anyone with input can call Crouse at 717-240-6951 or email acrouse@carlislepa.org.