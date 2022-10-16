Where It Stands: Construction begins on skate spot of Fairground Avenue Linear Park in Carlisle

Construction is underway to install a skate spot in Carlisle that will make up a part of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park.

Andrea Crouse, the borough's director of Parks and Recreation, said work began on the spot Sept. 26.

The skate spot will be located on Lot A of the Fairground Linear Park on the southern end of the Masland/IAC site adjacent to the railroad tracks. It will feature bowl and street skating facilities.

The other portion of the park will be constructed on Lot D along Fairground Avenue between B and C streets. Lot D will consist of a more traditional park setting with features such as swing benches, hammock stations and an accessible playground.

Crouse said construction has not begun on Lot D, but instead has concentrated on the skate spot on Lot A.

"[With] Lot D they might be doing some work this fall yet, it just depends on the schedule of things and weather," she said.

The general contractor for the project is Landserv Inc., which is based in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Crouse said there's also a subcontractor, Arment Concrete out of Denver, Pennsylvania, working on the skate spot.

The entire Fairground Avenue Linear Park will be completed by June 30, she said.

Both lots are being constructed on the former Masland/IAC site. Crouse told the Sentinel in August the land was owned by Carlisle Auto Industries Inc. and donated to the Carlisle Borough.

The Carlisle Borough Council approved the final plans for the park in February and authorized a notice of intent to award a $745,814 construction contract for the park to LandServ with the borough solicitor’s approval in August.

Crouse said the park is receiving funds from a matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources of up to $300,000. Additional funds will come from sources such as a Cumberland County Land Partnerships Grant, Rec Fee fund transfer and Community Bock Development funding, as well as other grants, she said.