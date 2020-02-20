Where It Stands: Carlisle school district cost-cutting list expected in March

A follow-up list of proposed cost-cutting measures could come before the Carlisle Area School Board as early as March.

The list will include budget recommendations for the 2020-21 fiscal year along with projections for future years, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said at a meeting last week.

For about a year now, Spielbauer and her administrative team have reviewed district staffing needs based on instructional program requirements, enrollment, organizational efficiencies and student enrollment in specific classes or courses. Her staff has examined all job classifications including support staff, administrators, teachers and other professional employees.

The first round of cost-cutting measures was rolled out in February 2019 and timed with the 2019-20 budget process. Those measures included the outsourcing of instructional aides and the elimination of six full-time equivalent teaching positions, both of which were incorporated into the budget the board approved last June.

The February 2019 measures went beyond staffing recommendations to cover such district operations as maintenance projects, the purchase of licensed instructional material and the replacement schedule of laptop computers issued to students.