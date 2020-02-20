Where It Stands: Carlisle school district cost-cutting list expected in March

A follow-up list of proposed cost-cutting measures could come before the Carlisle Area School Board as early as March.
The list will include budget recommendations for the 2020-21 fiscal year along with projections for future years, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said at a meeting last week.
For about a year now, Spielbauer and her administrative team have reviewed district staffing needs based on instructional program requirements, enrollment, organizational efficiencies and student enrollment in specific classes or courses. Her staff has examined all job classifications including support staff, administrators, teachers and other professional employees.
The first round of cost-cutting measures was rolled out in February 2019 and timed with the 2019-20 budget process. Those measures included the outsourcing of instructional aides and the elimination of six full-time equivalent teaching positions, both of which were incorporated into the budget the board approved last June.
The February 2019 measures went beyond staffing recommendations to cover such district operations as maintenance projects, the purchase of licensed instructional material and the replacement schedule of laptop computers issued to students.
The follow-up list expected this March will probably follow a similar pattern and would likely be included as a board agenda item for a future meeting of either the finance or board-as-a-whole committee.
Typically, Carlisle school board convenes committee meetings the first and second Thursdays of each month leading up to the regular school board meeting the third Thursday. All meetings start at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.
The school board on Jan. 17, 2019, approved a resolution authorizing the comprehensive review of district staffing needs with an eye toward improving efficiency. The review was triggered by years of multi-million dollar budget deficits coupled with the gradual erosion of reserve funds.
School districts across Pennsylvania are coping with similar difficulties brought on by increases in health care and pension costs that exceed the rate of inflation and what state government provides in education subsidies.
