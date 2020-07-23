Where it stands: Carlisle Family YMCA expansion project resumes after six-week delay

Construction on the Carlisle Family YMCA building expansion resumed in early May.
Carlisle family YMCA Executive Director Marcia Drozdowski said the contractor, Mowery, had to take a six-week hiatus from construction activities due to stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase 1 of the project, the two-story structure along West Street, is about 60% complete and should be finished by midfall.
"The overall design of our new facility is to be spacious, with an open feel and filled with natural light," Drozdowski said.
When that phase is finished, members will be able to use two new entrances to the YMCA, a new lobby, two racquetball/handball courts and a new 9,000-square-foot wellness center on the second floor.
"We are in the process of ordering new circuit, strength and cardio equipment for this space," Drozdowski said.
Other rooms on the first floor of Phase 1 will temporarily house the child care center and administration space until Phase 2 is complete. The first floor spaces will eventually be home to an intergenerational room, teaching kitchen, board room, Child Watch Room and Kids Adventure Play Space.
The former school structure will be demolished this fall and work will begin on a parking lot on the north side of the lot. Construction will also start on the Phase 2 addition. The addition will house a functional fitness area, three new fitness studios, a large child care center and administrative space.
Other projects include renovations to all locker rooms and turning the current fitness center space into a multipurpose activity space.
Land (cycling, zumba, group exercise, etc) and cycling classes will be held in the current fitness center area until new studios are finished.
Construction is expected to be completed in late 2021.
"This remarkable community project has been made possible through the generosity of individuals, businesses and foundations from our community," Drozdowski said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!