Where it stands: Carlisle Family YMCA expansion project resumes after six-week delay

Construction on the Carlisle Family YMCA building expansion resumed in early May.

Carlisle family YMCA Executive Director Marcia Drozdowski said the contractor, Mowery, had to take a six-week hiatus from construction activities due to stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase 1 of the project, the two-story structure along West Street, is about 60% complete and should be finished by midfall.

"The overall design of our new facility is to be spacious, with an open feel and filled with natural light," Drozdowski said.

When that phase is finished, members will be able to use two new entrances to the YMCA, a new lobby, two racquetball/handball courts and a new 9,000-square-foot wellness center on the second floor.

"We are in the process of ordering new circuit, strength and cardio equipment for this space," Drozdowski said.

Other rooms on the first floor of Phase 1 will temporarily house the child care center and administration space until Phase 2 is complete. The first floor spaces will eventually be home to an intergenerational room, teaching kitchen, board room, Child Watch Room and Kids Adventure Play Space.