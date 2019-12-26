A fundraiser to pay off lunch debts in the Carlisle Area School District has raised $15,565.27 of its $22,000 goal as of Christmas Day.
Kristi Knox, a real estate agent with the Knox Bowermaster Team at Berkshire Hathaway, started the project with a few phone calls to friends, but took it public last week.
Traer Beaudette, co-owner of Feathers in the Nest in Carlisle, joined the effort and has been updating the figures on a GoFundMe page dedicated to the project.
"The people of Carlisle are giving not just because it's easy or a nice thing to do, they are giving because they care and they love their community," she wrote in the Christmas Day update.
She went on to write that donations have come from a man who lost his wife two weeks ago and a woman who gave $5 because that's all she could afford, among others.
Donations listed on the GoFundMe page range from $5 to $500.
People have been sharing posts about the project on social media, which has inspired some from outside the area to send donations to Carlisle and others to do a similar project in their hometowns, Beaudette wrote.
Donations listed on the GoFundMe page reflect a portion of what has been collected. Knox and Beaudette are also accepting checks at their businesses as well as electronic payments via PayPal to traerbeaudette@yahoo.com or via VENMO to @Traer-Beaudette.
District officials have said that 572 students across every municipality in the school district have negative balances that range from a few dollars to around $1,000.
Regular lunch prices are $3.10 at Carlisle's elementary and secondary schools.