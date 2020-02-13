Where It Stands: Carlisle Airport, Hempt Farms still in limbo

Two much-anticipated land use issues in Cumberland County are still in limbo as of this week.

South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said the township’s environmental study of the Carlisle Airport is done, but the data is still being processed.

The study is the first step in the township exploring public ownership of the airport, which is located within the township but serves the greater Carlisle area. The airport’s current private ownership has been looking to sell, and operating the airstrip as a public operation would open it up to enhanced state and federal funding.

The township could own the airport outright, or more likely create a separate nonprofit entity in conjunction with other municipal agencies to run the airfield.

But the first step, South Middleton officials said over the summer when the study was first approved, is to look at the airport’s current condition, particularly with regard to any liabilities for environmental work that could come along with a public purchase.

Silver Spring Township Manager Theresa Eberly also said this week that a new proposal for the Hempt Farm property has not yet been submitted to the township following meetings in December and January when residents turned out to oppose a development deal.