Water Works: Water main replacement project in Carlisle well underway

Ghosts of Shopping Past: Series explores small business history in downtown Carlisle

Twelve days of shopping history, that's the plan.

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s. That era was significant for two reasons.

It saw the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Also, this December marks the 60th anniversary of a fire that devastated the Bowman Department Store and changed forever the look of downtown Carlisle. The vacant space left behind by that fire became the site of the present-day Comfort Suites Hotel.