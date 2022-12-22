Water Works: Water main replacement project in Carlisle well underway

With the official start of winter arriving in Cumberland County, it's probably safe to say that summer roadwork season has come to a close.
Throughout the Carlisle Borough, however, motorists might still find themselves facing "Road Closed" signs here and there, courtesy of the borough's 2022 Water Main Replacement Project.
Work on the project kicked off at the end of October and involves the replacement of one to two miles of old cast iron water distribution main each year.
This year's project involves work on:
- North West Street from Lincoln Street to B Street
- Lincoln Street from North College Street to Factory Street and Wetzel Avenue to Franklin Street
- Cherry Street from West Louther Street to West North Street
- West Louther Street from the borough's border with North Middleton Township to Cedar Street and North College Street to North West Street
- West Pomfret Street from South College Street to South Pitt Street
- The entirety of Porter Avenue from East Louther Street to East North Street
- East Louther Street from the bridge over LeTort Spring Run to North Spring Garden Street
- East Mulberry Avenue from North Bedford Street to LeTort Spring Run
People are also reading…
Last week, crews were at work on West Louther Street and Porter Avenue, Construction Inspector Randy Clark said.
Updates from the borough in November placed crews at West Pomfret Street and West Street.
The project came about because a "significant portion" of the borough's waterlines have exceeded or are approaching the end of their typical service life, the borough said.
Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the borough conducted a study within the last few years to categorize which of its 95 miles of pipeline is composed of cast iron pipe, which was installed before the 1960s and tends to crack, and which are composed of a newer and stronger ductile iron pipe. The same study determined the pipes' ages.
“The borough took the system over from Carlisle Water and Gas Co. in the early 1930s, so all we know is from 1930 on as far as age,” Public Works Director Mark Malarich said in September. “Now we know what pipes were there before 1930, but we don’t know how old they were.”
Once the study was complete, the borough identified specific areas to address based on pressures, breaks and aging pipes, which helped them to establish the water main replacement plan.
Malarich said that as one to two miles will be replaced each year, it will be a "continuous program."
The Carlisle Borough Council awarded the contract for the master plan back in July, but supply chain issues pushed the start of work back to October, Malarich said.
Malarich said the work is expected to take at least a year to complete before the borough moves on to the next year’s one to two miles of pipe replacement.
Crews will close one or two streets at a time to install new water mains while the old mains remain in service, he said.
The cost to replace approximately 2 miles of pipe works out to be about $5 million. That comes from the borough's water fund, which is separate from the borough's general fund and funded in part by residents' utility bills, Malarich said.
The borough's 2023 budget, which the council approved on Dec. 8, did not include changes to its water rates.
Ghosts of Shopping Past: Series explores small business history in downtown Carlisle
Twelve days of shopping history, that's the plan.
In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s. That era was significant for two reasons.
It saw the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.
Also, this December marks the 60th anniversary of a fire that devastated the Bowman Department Store and changed forever the look of downtown Carlisle. The vacant space left behind by that fire became the site of the present-day Comfort Suites Hotel.
With a $1,000 investment, Roy H. Wenger opened the Little Hosiery Shop in a small room at 18 W. Louther St. on Nov. 10, 1928.
Founder Samuel Kronenberg emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in the early 1860s through the port of Savannah, Georgia.
Smith Music House grew and moved several times in downtown Carlisle. In 1976, William “Doc” Kronenberg purchased Smith Music House and renamed it Smith’s Appliance.
Founder LeGrand Baughman opened this store at 134 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle around 1950.
Chester Sheaffer opened Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle in 1917.
In 1976, the Cochran & Allen building was purchased by Dennis Gotthard who went on to own Cochran & Allen branch stores in Newville and Mount Holly Springs.
Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 1: An arson fire 60 years ago destroyed Bowman's department store in Carlisle
Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Mrs. David Myers saw sparks flying from the top of the department store. She immediately told her husband, a driver with the Empire Hook and Ladder Company, who promptly notified county dispatch.
For generations, local residents made downtown stores a part of their holiday ritual of shopping for gifts.
There’s a certain nostalgic frenzy that goes with entering the fray of holiday shopping.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn