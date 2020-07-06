Water main work wrapping up on B Street in Carlisle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work on a water main replacement project on B Street in Carlisle is wrapping up.

In an update posted Monday, borough officials said crews are finishing the project, which goes from the intersection of B and West streets east to Fairground Avenue.

Once completed, crews will move on to stormwater, curbing and street work on B Street between Factory and North West streets. As a result, the road will be closed starting later this week when piping is delivered.

The water main replacement work began June 15 as the first step in the borough's TIGER Project, so named because a portion of the funding for the project comes from a $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant. The project is one of two projects that comprise the overall Carlisle Connectivity Project, a series of transportation upgrades designed to improve mobility around and through redevelopment sites.