Watch Now: Traffic light downed in Carlisle Sunday

Crews were on site on Spring Garden Street at East High Street in Carlisle Sunday evening fixing a traffic signal that was downed.
No information was immediately available on what happened to the traffic signal post.
While crews worked on the traffic signal, South Spring Garden Street was closed between High Street and Pomfret Street.
