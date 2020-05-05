Watch Now: Three people displaced after house fire in Carlisle Tuesday morning
Watch Now: Three people displaced after house fire in Carlisle Tuesday morning

A house fire went to second alarm in the 100 block of West North Street in Carlisle Tuesday morning.

Damage was contained to the second floor of a Carlisle apartment building, ABC27 reported. Three people were displaced and the landlord is relocating those residents. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Among the fire crews on the scene were those from Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Union fire companies.

No further details were available at press time.

