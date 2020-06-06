Watch Now: Solidarity on The Square protest in Carlisle Saturday

Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Solidarity on the Square 11
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Soldarity in the Square 12.JPG
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Soldarity in the Square 30.JPG
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square 5
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square 6
Soldarity in the Square 35.JPG
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square 7
Solidarity on the Square 8
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square 10
Solidarity on the Square 14
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!