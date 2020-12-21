 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Snow removal continues this week in Carlisle
alert top story

Watch Now: Snow removal continues this week in Carlisle

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow Clean Up 1

Carlisle residents cleared driveways and sidewalks at their homes and businesses Thursday morning as they dug out from Wednesday's snowstorm.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Crews will continue to remove snow from downtown Carlisle streets this week.

Crews will temporarily close the block on which they are working as they remove the snow.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No parking signs will be placed on the streets Monday. Vehicles should be removed from the streets on the days listed.

Tuesday's snow removal will include the north side of West South Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the north side of West Pomfret Street from College Street to Hanover Street and the north side of West Penn Street from College to Franklin Street.

Wednesday's snow removal will include the south side of West South Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the south side of West Pomfret Street from College Street to Hanover Street and the south side of West Penn Street from College Street to Franklin Street.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News