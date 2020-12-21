Watch Now: Snow removal continues this week in Carlisle

No parking signs will be placed on the streets Monday. Vehicles should be removed from the streets on the days listed.
Tuesday's snow removal will include the north side of West South Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the north side of West Pomfret Street from College Street to Hanover Street and the north side of West Penn Street from College to Franklin Street.
Wednesday's snow removal will include the south side of West South Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the south side of West Pomfret Street from College Street to Hanover Street and the south side of West Penn Street from College Street to Franklin Street.
Councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston read the resolution into the record, noting that 11 of the 14 winning candidates in the election in Cumberland County were Republicans. Several of those 11 winning candidates have voiced support for ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump to fight the election results at "Stop the Steal" rallies and other events.
The budget holds the real estate tax at 3.495 mills, which includes a .437 mill fire services tax. That means property in the borough assessed at $150,000, for example, would pay $524.25 in property taxes.