Watch Now: Snow removal continues this week in Carlisle

Crews will continue to remove snow from downtown Carlisle streets this week.

Crews will temporarily close the block on which they are working as they remove the snow.

No parking signs will be placed on the streets Monday. Vehicles should be removed from the streets on the days listed.

Tuesday's snow removal will include the north side of West South Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the north side of West Pomfret Street from College Street to Hanover Street and the north side of West Penn Street from College to Franklin Street.

Wednesday's snow removal will include the south side of West South Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the south side of West Pomfret Street from College Street to Hanover Street and the south side of West Penn Street from College Street to Franklin Street.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

