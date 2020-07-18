Watch Now: Milk flows at New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg

Visitors to New Hope Ministries Saturday received a gallon of milk and a half-gallon of chocolate milk in a giveaway made possible by F. Glenn Peffer, a retired South Middleton Township dairy farmer, and Jay "Buck" Swisher.

The men were motivated by reports of milk being dumped by farmers due to coronavirus-related decreases in demand back in April. The men purchased 500 gallons of surplus milk that was processed by Harrisburg Dairies and then distributed free of charge at New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg.