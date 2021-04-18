Watch Now: March for Justice in Carlisle calls attention to police shootings, mental health challenges

Dorene Wilbur, a teacher in the Carlisle Area School District, says she has been watching the Derek Chauvin trial as much as she can, playing it in the background during lunch or during her planning periods.

The former Minneapolis police officer is on trial for murder in the death last year of George Floyd who died as Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.

As she listened to the pain that the witnesses described and experienced second-hand the emotions of the people who were there pleading for the officer to stop, Wilbur said she started to wonder what she could do.

She came up with the idea of the March for Justice and started working on planning the event about two weeks ago, but decided to delay it another week to do everything else.

“And then this happens,” she said.

"This" is Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, who was shot and killed April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center by a police officer Kim Potter, who has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.