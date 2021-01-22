 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Demolition begins on next phase of Carlisle Family YMCA renovation and expansion project
Carlisle

Watch Now: Demolition begins on next phase of Carlisle Family YMCA renovation and expansion project

Demolition has started at the Carlisle Family YMCA for phase two of its renovation and expansion project.

Crews are removing the former Franklin School building that comprises the north section of the YMCA and houses the administrative and child care center.

That section will be rebuilt as part of the project, which also includes remodeling the central part of the building where the gymnasium and locker rooms are located.

The first phase of the project opened in November. That included the construction of a new section running along South West Street.

The Carlisle YMCA conducted a fundraising campaign for months leading up to the start of construction in 2019, raising over $9 million and financing another $1.6 million through bonds, with an anticipated total price tag of $10.6 million by the time the second phase is finished.

Demolition at YMCA 1

The demolition of the former Franklin School building on the north side of the structure marks the start of Phase 2 of the expansion project at the Carlisle Family YMCA.
Demolition at YMCA 3

The former Franklin School portion of the Carlisle Family YMCA housed offices and the child care center.
Demolition at YMCA 2

Demolition of the former Franklin School part of the Carlisle Family YMCA has started.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

