Watch Now: Cumberland Goodwill EMT rescues man from fiery truck crash in Carlisle Thursday morning

"There's someone falling back into the car and its on fire. I know he's got to get away from the situation," she said.

After the incident, Snyder said she didn't think it was anything big. She remembers talking to her partner as they drove back to the station from the hospital and saying, "Wow, that was a little crazy. I never thought that was going to happen."

She wasn't even sure she would look at the video, but that changed as the video racked up views on social media.

"It felt like it took way longer to get him away from the vehicle than the video shows," she said.

Snyder said the combination of EMT and firefighter training guided her through the rescue. She knew how to hold the man to prevent more injuries and how to coach them while keeping them calm and recognizing the danger involved.

"I'm just glad everyone's happen and healthy," she said. "In any situation, it could go in any way. I'm just glad everyone had a good outcome."

