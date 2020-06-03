× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of the protesters in Carlisle on Wednesday night had never done anything like this. Others had – but even for them, this time was different, somehow.

They could have stayed home and remained complacent, “but you decided to say ‘wrong is wrong and I’m finally taking a stand,’” speaker Lynn Darby told the crowd.

“This doesn’t mean moving on from this and being surprised when it happens again,” she cautioned.

Hundreds of people turned out on the Dickinson College lawn for the event, one of many protest rallies nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the man who was killed last week after a Minnesota police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground.

The on-video killing has set off a spasm of anger across the country, although it certainly isn’t the first national outcry over the police killing of a black man under dubious circumstances. As Darby and others noted, the tragedy seems to repeat itself every few months, with names such as Eric Garner, Walter Scott, Akai Gurley and others having become part of the national consciousness, not to mention those who have been subject to police brutality but survived.

“What hurts me the most is that I have been here, in this emotional and angry place, before,” said Carlisle teacher Dorene Wilbur, one of several speakers who addressed the crowd from the steps of Bosler Hall.

But the difference this time, some said, was a more widespread discomfort, especially among white people, something that speakers on Wednesday encouraged protesters to capitalize on.

“Do what makes you uncomfortable,” Wilbur said. “Engage in conversations about race relationships. Speak up.”

“There’s something different about this moment here that gives me hope,” said George Stroud, Dickinson College’s Dean of Student Life – but it will hinge on the willingness of people to “become comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

“I did community service things before, but nothing like this,” said rally-goer Jared Griffie, a Carlisle native who now attends college at Mount St. Mary’s. Griffie and his friends plan to attend other protest events, including in Washington D.C.

Griffie was compelled to act “when it gets to the point where I’m scared for my friends,” many of whom are black. Mychael Thomas, one of Griffie’s friends and a fellow Carlisle native, said he was encouraged by the turnout on Wednesday.

“You wouldn’t expect this from such a small town,” Thomas said.

Isaiah Bell said he suspected COVID-19 may also play a part in the vocal response nationwide; the shared experience of the pandemic has made more Americans empathetic to other issues, including racism.

“Everyone is going through the same thing with [coronavirus], why should it be different for a racial injustice?” Bell posed.

His mother, Michelle, said this was the first time she’s been involved in such a protest. She also has a unique perspective; she’s white, but her family is not, and she’s seen the way her husband and mixed-race children, including Isaiah, are treated differently.

“People just assume that they’re protected somehow because of me,” Bell said. But they’re not, and the George Floyd killing has spurred her to speak out.

Wednesday’s crowd was demographically representative of Carlisle, with a wide range of ages and skin tones, although still majority white.

Speaker Ellie Park addressed her fellow white activists specifically, asking them to be willing to deal with uncomfortable situations and “not shield themselves from the danger that black people face every day.”

Even if white people have a lot to learn about addressing racial disparities, the important part is to “keep trying even when the last try didn’t go so well,” Park said, “rather than freezing in fear and neglecting to try.”

That may involve some awkward conversations with everyone from family members to casual acquaintances, some contentious protests and some testy encounters with elected officials.

Wednesday’s protest happened right around the time news was breaking that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pinned Floyd by the neck, is facing an upgraded charge of second-degree murder, and that three other officers on the scene are facing aiding and abetting charges.

But in order to prevent further incidents, speakers called for broader reforms. Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott demanded state and federal authorities create a “comprehensive plan for criminal justice reform,” and many speakers also discussed the need for better equity and parity for black communities in education funding and other public programs.

Duffy Batzer, an activist with grassroots organization CV Rising, encouraged protesters to contact their elected officials to support PA House Bill 1382, which would have the state attorney general appoint a special prosecutor for each police use of deadly force that may constitute criminal misconduct.

“All lives matter,” said Stephanie Jirard, a criminal justice professor at Shippensburg University. “But it is a fact in the criminal justice system that black lives matter less.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

