Watch Now: Carlisle police describe efforts to prevent police violence at meeting Wednesday night
Officers from the Carlisle Borough Police Department outlined measures it takes to prevent violence involving its officers Wednesday evening during the Carlisle Borough Council's workshop meeting.

“We are entirely against police violence. We are entirely against police brutality. We stand firmly against that,” said Sgt. David Miller.

Miller and Detective Sgt. Dan Freedman talked about creating a culture of leadership that begins with intense screening during the hiring process and continues through field training, semi-annual reviews, annual training and a complaint process that allows reporting not only from citizens but also from co-workers and supervisors.

“In the last few days, I’ve told officers this. If you see something going wrong, if you see something bad happening, it’s your duty to step in and stop it no matter the rank of the officer, no matter where you are,” Freedman said.

