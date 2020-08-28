Watch Now: Carlisle march remembers King's "I Have a Dream" speech

On the same day thousands gathered in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a group of like-minded Carlisle residents held their own march on the Square.
Organizer Victoria Opilo-Hamil said organizers decided to hold the march on Friday so that people in the community who could not travel to Washington would have a place to celebrate the anniversary of the event at which Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.
The Carlisle march also helps to bring awareness to causes by providing an open forum to discuss concerns in the town, county, state and nation, Opilo-Hamil said.
“It’s important for the community to be involved and become aware and educated,” Opilo-Hamil said. “We need to build our communities and have more comfortable outreach for citizens whom feel uncomfortable going to levels of government.”
The evening included speakers and a reading of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Participants also briefly marched to key spots in town before returning to the courthouse.
Opilo-Hamil said she and others want to hold additional events to build awareness and community solidarity.
Maddy Brown, who was listed as a co-host on the Facebook event listing for the march, had worked with others on two previous protests in Carlisle that were inspired by the death of George Floyd earlier this summer.
“We want people to see what’s happening in our criminal justice system. We want to unite people and elevate those Black voices,” she said.
As of midafternoon Friday, the march in Washington was shaping up to be the largest political gathering in the city since the coronavirus pandemic began. Many attendees showed up wearing T-shirts bearing the image and words of the late Rep. John Lewis who, until his death last month, was the last living speaker at the original March on Washington, which became one of the most famous political rallies in U.S. history, and one of the largest gatherings at the nation’s capital with over 200,000 people advocating for social change.
Participants streaming in for the march late Friday morning stood in lines that stretched for several blocks, as organizers insisted on taking temperatures as part of coronavirus protocols. Organizers reminded attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the program.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!