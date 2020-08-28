Watch Now: Carlisle march remembers King's "I Have a Dream" speech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the same day thousands gathered in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a group of like-minded Carlisle residents held their own march on the Square.

Organizer Victoria Opilo-Hamil said organizers decided to hold the march on Friday so that people in the community who could not travel to Washington would have a place to celebrate the anniversary of the event at which Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

The Carlisle march also helps to bring awareness to causes by providing an open forum to discuss concerns in the town, county, state and nation, Opilo-Hamil said.

“It’s important for the community to be involved and become aware and educated,” Opilo-Hamil said. “We need to build our communities and have more comfortable outreach for citizens whom feel uncomfortable going to levels of government.”

The evening included speakers and a reading of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Participants also briefly marched to key spots in town before returning to the courthouse.

Opilo-Hamil said she and others want to hold additional events to build awareness and community solidarity.