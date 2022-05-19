Watch Now: Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile brings runners of all ages across the finish line

Let the record show that Robert Gerard, 91, started the Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening at a run.

Gerard was one of dozens or participants in the Carlisle Employment Skills Center's 11th annual event.

He crossed the finish line with a smile.

"I try to be a good example for my children and my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren," Gerard said when asked why he decided to run.

He said his participation in the race was a demonstration of commitment.

The race began at Subway Car Wash at 900 W. High St., and runners and walkers crossed the finish line just before the Square. It included a fun run/walk, a mile run, and a team challenge that allowed runners to participate in five team categories: education, nonprofit/government, health care, corporate and serve and protect.

Runners had the option of participating in a virtual race in the days leading up to the event.

The Carlisle Downtown Mile also featured Kids Alley filled with activities, treats, games and prizes, as well as a beer garden for adults over 21 years old.

Race results were announced later in the evening, with the top three individuals in each age group, the top overall runners and the top three teams receiving awards.

Top 10 overall finishers

1. Brian Fuller (age 36) - 4:14.15

2. Scott McGeary (age 34) - 4:15.04

3. Kevin Fuller (age 34) - 4:21.48

4. Tyler Lundquist (age 30) - 4:27.36

5. Jesse Cruise (age 23) - 4:27.44

6. John Martino (age 37) - 4:50.46

7. Stefan Karkuff (age 33) - 4:53.19

8. Jim Lawruk (age 42) - 4:56.21

9. Samuel Dell (age 29) - 4:56.68

10. Pritham Prabhakher (age 38) - 4:59.39

