Warm the Children raises $35,000, assists more than 300 children

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club didn't know what to expect in November when its annual Warm the Children campaign launched, given the economic stress brought on by the pandemic.

But they ended up raising more than $35,000 through coupons cut from ads in The Sentinel, word of mouth, churches and schools coming together.

"It was unbelievable," said Brooke Butler, who organized the program for the Kiwanis. "We are so blessed because the community really came together and were able to fulfill every child for this year and give us a nice start for next year."

A total of 361 children received new, warm winter clothing and footwear through the program.

The pandemic did, however, change how the children received their new gear. Butler said typically volunteers take the family shopping. This, year, the families created registries at Target on their own or through the caseworker or agency that referred them to Warm the Children.

Butler said the Kiwanis enlisted the assistance of the caseworkers and agencies to then purchase the items using gift cards provided by the Warm the Children program.