Wanda Kay Hunter Day: Carlisle resident honored for her work, service in the borough

“John was a really strong person and stood up for me,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, who read the resolution establishing Hunter’s special day at the borough council meeting, first met Hunter back when she was working with Broujos.

“Wanda serves her community without looking for adulation. She is one of those in our community who makes Carlisle endearingly special,” he said. “It was fitting that Wanda Kay Hunter Day fell during Women’s History Month. Wanda will own a part of our history through her work to make each day better for everyone in our little corner of the world.”

Hunter has also served as the president of the Cumberland Valley Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.

In 2019, YWCA Carlisle honored Hunter’s dedication and advocacy with its Racial Justice Award.

Through the years, Hunter said she has seen more Black people becoming visible in the community in different organizations and there’s been an increase in diversity in the professional class.

“I’ve seen a little but so much more is needed,” she said.