Wanda Kay Hunter Day: Carlisle resident honored for her work, service in the borough

Wanda Hunter was appointed to Carlisle’s Human Relations Commission at the borough council’s March meeting.
That much was expected.
She didn’t expect that Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz would follow up the appointment by proposing a resolution naming March 25 as Wanda Kay Hunter Day in the borough of Carlisle. The date marked Hunter’s 80th birthday.
“I was totally shocked,” she said.
The honor “meant a lot” because it reflects on her grandmother, Fleta Jordan, who fought hard to do things in Carlisle and was not successful, Hunter said. Jordan was devoted to her family and education despite not having an education herself.
“She had wisdom that far exceeded her education level,” she said.
According to Hunter, Jordan had the same spirit as the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis who said during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, “When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, do something.”
Hunter herself has more than a little of that spirit. When she wanted her children to be part of a preschool program and found nothing was available, she worked on setting up one of the area’s first Head Start programs with First United Church of Christ.
She regularly attends borough council workshops and meetings and has served on the boards of directors for Safe Harbour, One West Penn, The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC)
“I’m standing on [Jordan’s] shoulders right now and I just feel proud that I was able to honor her,” Hunter said.
In speaking with former Safe Harbour President Wendell Hollinger and others who worked with Hunter, current Safe Harbour CEO Scott Shewell said he’s learned that Hunter cared deeply about the organization’s mission of providing housing for those community members in need.
“Wanda strived to make certain that Safe Harbour’s clients received significant supportive services to assist them in finding permanent housing and becoming independent again,” he said. “Wanda also looked after the well-being of the Safe Harbour staff because she understood the unique circumstances of the people who are committed to helping homeless adults and children. Her genuine concern was appreciated by the staff.”
Hunter graduated with honors from Carlisle High School in 1959, and worked as a legal assistant to the Judge Advocate General of the United States Army at Carlisle Barracks and the late John H. Broujos.
Hunter said working with Broujos gave her “wonderful exposure” to see the legal system from the inside, noting that Broujos was adamant about representing diverse clients even back then. As much of an honor as it was for Hunter, that Broujos hired a Black woman to be an assistant wasn’t accepted by all attorneys. He got feedback and Hunter could feel it.
“John was a really strong person and stood up for me,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, who read the resolution establishing Hunter’s special day at the borough council meeting, first met Hunter back when she was working with Broujos.
“Wanda serves her community without looking for adulation. She is one of those in our community who makes Carlisle endearingly special,” he said. “It was fitting that Wanda Kay Hunter Day fell during Women’s History Month. Wanda will own a part of our history through her work to make each day better for everyone in our little corner of the world.”
Hunter has also served as the president of the Cumberland Valley Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
In 2019, YWCA Carlisle honored Hunter’s dedication and advocacy with its Racial Justice Award.
Through the years, Hunter said she has seen more Black people becoming visible in the community in different organizations and there’s been an increase in diversity in the professional class.
“I’ve seen a little but so much more is needed,” she said.
But, for all the accolades, Hunter is most proud of her three children, and knowing that they are all family-oriented and can carry on the tradition of being involved in their community. She’s still close to them. Her daughter made sure Hunter saw the marquees at Carlisle Family YMCA and the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center and her son made sure to capture the moment in photos.
Hunter, though, is still baffled by the attention.
“I felt humble that little old me, Carlisle would recognize me,” she said. “Me? Do I deserve all this? Who am I that they would recognize me? I just felt humbled, honored.”
