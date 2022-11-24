Volunteers help Carlisle Family YMCA pull off annual Turkey Trot 5k race

Thousands of sneaker-clad feet filled the grounds of the Carlisle Family YMCA Thursday morning.

The sound of the starting horn broke through the crisp, Thanksgiving Day air and participants in the organization's annual Turkey Trot were off.

Runners and walkers, easily identifiable by their numbered bibs and, in some cases, costumes, were not the only ones in attendance. Dozens of volunteers aided in the packet pickup process leading up to the event and lined the course on race day.

Set apart from the crowd by their bright neon orange vests, it can still be easy to overlook the time and dedication these individuals pour into the popular community event amid the chaos of the pre-Thanksgiving festivities 5k.

"By the end of the day I’m sure that we’re well over 150 volunteers," said Brittany Rose, who serves as the race day onsite volunteer coordinator.

Rose, who has been involved with the Turkey Trot for the past 15 years, started at the YMCA as a volunteer with summer camp. Now she works there full time as the Camping Services Director and also helps with the Thanksgiving 5k.

She said there are "a million jobs" for volunteers to choose from surrounding the Turkey Trot.

Volunteer opportunities

On race day opportunities include holding flags along the race course, handing out snacks and water to runners and emptying trash cans. The race also starts and finishes at the YMCA. Rose said once runners leave to begin the race volunteers work to set up the area for when they return at the end.

"It’s a quick turnaround from when the horn goes and the races leave and go on the course ... I kind of flip hats and now I’m at the end of the race to get through the line and to get everything you need," she said.

In the days leading up to the event, the YMCA offered packet pickup for race-day participants where they could retrieve their running bibs and T-shirts. The pickup table operated from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. two days prior to the event, and volunteers signed up for three-hour shifts, Rose said.

Tara Young, who coordinated packet pickup for the past six years, said that individuals who volunteer for a time slot spend the time looking up registered runners and distributing their materials.

"Working packet pick up is always fun, meeting new people, seeing old friends, it is a wonderful event to be a part of," she said.

Finding volunteers

Volunteer coordination begins about two weeks ahead of race day, Rose said. By then people typically know their schedules and plans for the holiday.

"We’ve learned too that one of the things that’s most important is if you put it too far out, people forget about it or they forget that they made a commitment to it," she said.

Anyone who volunteers with the YMCA fills out a form for record-keeping, and when a bigger event comes up, former volunteers receive an email to see if they'd be interested in helping again. Several students from Boiling Springs High School, Carlisle High School and Dickinson College also help out, Rose said.

Rose said new faces join the volunteer lineup each year, typically by hearing about the experience of other volunteers or occasionally when individuals walk in to see what's going on and decide to help.

"People just walk up that morning, 'I’m in from out of town or I saw that this road was blocked off, I pulled over to see what was going on, do you need help doing something,'" she said.

Young said filling every time slot for packet pickup has been a challenge in past years.

"They are long days for our staff and volunteers, but necessary when you have an average of 2,700 people," said Jay Cattron, Health and Wellness/Membership director at the YMCA.

He said the longer hours are worth it for race participants because they make the process an efficient one and therefore something runners and walkers want to join again and bring others with them.

This year, Young said many local schools helped fill the packet pickup time slots without difficulty.

As for race day, Rose emphasized the importance of having a Plan B, as "there’s just things that show up and people can’t plan on."

"We’ve been lucky enough that we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve had successful events, we’ve had enough volunteers or we would take someone who’s here in the parking lot and have them drive out to a spot on the race course that we might be missing so that no cars drive through in a certain area," she said.

Like the runners and walkers, Turkey Trot volunteers also get T-shirts, but Rose said that's not what draws many of them to service.

"It’s really cool to see a lot of people don’t need anything out of it, as far as an actual thing, you know a lot of them just coming and seeing smiles or giving their time is something they enjoy doing," Rose said. "We live in a really cool community where I feel like a lot of people donate time who might not get recognized all the time for it, it’s just something that they have a passion about doing and I think that’s really great in general."