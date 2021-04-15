Virginia-based company plans fiber optic network in Carlisle

Carlisle residents could see a new option for phone, internet and cable in the coming months.
Carlisle Borough Council last week approved an ordinance authorizing a cable franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television (Shentel). The agreement gives the company permission to proceed with planning for a fiber optic network in the borough.
The fiber optic network, Glo Fiber, will offer ultra-high speed bandwidth with symmetric upload and download capacity for internet customers that can be bundled with cable television and telephone service.
“This is going to be a multi-million investment in your community,” Chris Kyle, vice president of industry affairs and regulatory for Shentel, told the borough council at a presentation in March.
Shentel already has Glo Fiber projects in Frederick, Maryland; Winchester, Virginia; and Martinsburg, West Virginia, among other locations.
“In most of our markets that I listed on that map, it was, for all intents and purposes, a monopolistic market," Kyle said. "This, what we are proposing today, will give your community a significant choice."
Shentel’s strategy will be to bring the fiber optics into two core areas of the borough then expand from there, eventually moving into neighboring municipalities. Company representatives have already been talking to borough officials and to utility providers whose poles will be used for the project.The first homes could be connected to the service in as little as six months.
“We won’t wait to build out the whole network before we turn up the first customer. We build out neighborhood by neighborhood,” Kyle said.
The company will hire local residents for marketing, sales and operations as the project gets underway.
Founded in 1902 as Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Shentel serves more than 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Kyle said the company employs 1,050 people and boasts $630 million in annual revenues.
