Virginia-based company plans fiber optic network in Carlisle

Carlisle residents could see a new option for phone, internet and cable in the coming months.

Carlisle Borough Council last week approved an ordinance authorizing a cable franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television (Shentel). The agreement gives the company permission to proceed with planning for a fiber optic network in the borough.

The fiber optic network, Glo Fiber, will offer ultra-high speed bandwidth with symmetric upload and download capacity for internet customers that can be bundled with cable television and telephone service.

“This is going to be a multi-million investment in your community,” Chris Kyle, vice president of industry affairs and regulatory for Shentel, told the borough council at a presentation in March.

Shentel already has Glo Fiber projects in Frederick, Maryland; Winchester, Virginia; and Martinsburg, West Virginia, among other locations.

“In most of our markets that I listed on that map, it was, for all intents and purposes, a monopolistic market," Kyle said. "This, what we are proposing today, will give your community a significant choice."