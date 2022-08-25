Vettes for view: Hundreds of Corvettes to parade, park in downtown Carlisle this weekend

Carlisle is gearing up for another car show weekend, one that won't be entirely confined to the fairgrounds.

As Corvettes at Carlisle prepares to celebrate its 40th year, the Downtown Carlisle Association's is bringing back its annual Corvette Parade, Park & Party.

The car show itself runs through Saturday, concluding with DCA's parade Saturday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DCA Main Street Manager Stacey Gould said Corvettes will parade through town where they will park, allowing event attendees "a closer look" Saturday evening.

To participate in the parade, Gould said the requirements are simple: "drive a Corvette."

Participants can register for the event at guest services at Carlisle Events Thursday through Saturday, though anyone with interest may not want to delay; Gould said that as of Wednesday morning, 473 individuals out of the event's 500-car max had preregistered through Carlisle Events.

"We only have a handful of spots left because of all the pre-registrations that have taken place," she said.

The Corvette Parade, Park & Party is one of two events that bring car show festivities through the heart of downtown Carlisle; DCA hosted a Ford Parade Park & Party in June.

Gould said the Corvette event typically draws more participation than the Ford parade.

"They’re such pretty vehicles to look at, you know, it’s definitely something people can enjoy," she said. "People take so much pride in their cars, so obviously they want to show them off."

Parking downtown places attendees close to Carlisle's many restaurants, giving them the opportunity to grab a bite to eat or something to drink throughout the evening. DCA's website said live music by That Band will also be provided for event guests to enjoy.

"Carlisle Events brings in so much revenue and tourism to the area," Gould said. "It’s great to share the support and the partnership with them and this in turn allows people from everywhere that come to such an event like this to be able to see what the downtown is all about."