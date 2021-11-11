Veterans' Day commemorated at Carlisle's historic courthouse

When Dennis Medvid joined the U.S. Army in 1961, it wasn’t voluntary — he was drafted. But in retrospect, it was worthwhile.

“It’s a time in my life I wouldn’t trade for anything,” said Medvid, one of dozens of veterans who attended the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Old Courthouse on the Carlisle Square. The event, organized by the Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle, featured music by the St. Paul’s Brass Quintet, a rifle salute and a wreath-laying.

This year’s featured speaker was Col. James Scott, a current student of the U.S Army War College who has served multiple tours overseas, who described his fellow service members as “a beacon of hope in an increasingly complex world.”

“They live uncommon lives under a common banner of love of country and service to our nation,” he said.

Scott relayed his own family’s military history, with a grandfather who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II; he also remarked on the increasing recognition not just of the World War generation, but also of the conflicts that came after.

“We’ve also come to appreciate more than ever the veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars,” he said. “They endured the worst that war can bring ... for some, the nation’s gratitude seems long in coming.”

Many veterans at Thursday’s ceremony have been attending Veterans Day ceremonies for years as a way to keep in touch with a shared experience.

“Seeing these guys does a lot for me,” said Jack Griffith, who joined the Air Force in 1960.

Medvid’s friend Stuart Taylor was also drafted in 1965, and ended up spending 21 years in the Army, he said.

Interest in veterans’ experiences seems to wax and wane with the years, Taylor said — there was a surge of enthusiasm after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, which seems to be wearing off.

“It’s peaks and valleys, peaks and valleys,” he said. “Before 9/11, there wasn’t as much military recognition.”

With many events having been canceled or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor said he hopes the interest in Veterans Day sustains itself and the occasion doesn’t become “just another holiday.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.