Vandals attack Blessed Mother Mary statue at St. Patrick Church in Carlisle

Part of the mystery of the missing Blessed Mother Mary has been solved, but one question remains.

Who did it?

A neighbor of St. Patrick Church at 152 E. Pomfret St. in Carlisle noticed the statue was missing last week.

Whoever took the cement statue, which stands about 3 feet tall and weighs more than 100 pounds, managed to lift it out of its place in a small corner in a nook behind the St. Patrick’s Parish House without damaging the flowers surrounding it.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, the statue was taken some time between July 19 and July 21 by someone who used a cart to remove the statue of Mary from the church garden.

Police placed the value of the statue at $200 to $300.

On Sunday, a neighbor mowing his grass found the statue under some hedges by the cemetery wall near the church.

“Unfortunately, someone broke the head off of her and left both pieces there. They were both kind of shoved under the hedges,” said Star Wiskeman, parish administrator, in an email to The Sentinel.

Though the broken statue has been recovered, the question of who did it remains.