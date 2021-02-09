Vaccine providers growing, but supply remains short as Carlisle pharmacy struggles to meet demand

When Medical Arts Pharmacy in Carlisle received approval for its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of January, it was only one of a handful of providers in Cumberland County to start offering the vaccine.
Last week, Cumberland County totaled 19 locations that received vaccine doses to disperse — outside of the federal partnership with Rite Aid — but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be any easier to get an appointment.
In fact, for Haresh Malaviya, the pharmacist and owner of Medical Arts Pharmacy at 220 Wilson St. in Carlisle, more locations with the vaccine means he has received fewer doses than in the previous weeks.
With help from the state Department of Health, he's had second doses of the vaccine covered this week, but he hasn't been able to schedule new patients for their first doses.
“As a community, they’re frustrated right now," Malaviya said. "They don’t know when they or their loved one will get the vaccine. We’re even more frustrated. We can’t even tell them when we can have it.”
The department's COVID press secretary Barry Ciccocioppo said the rate of the supply of vaccines is not increasing at the same rate as the rise in the number of providers approved to receive and distribute the vaccine.
"The amount of vaccine allotted each week to vaccine providers in Pennsylvania remains extremely limited to spread among hundreds of local vaccine providers," he said.
Last week, vaccine providers requested 705,000 doses of vaccine, he said. Pennsylvania only received 166,375 doses of vaccines in its allotment from the federal government last week.
And this week, the federal allotment will provide 175,175 doses of new vaccines.
So, Medical Arts Pharmacy received 100 doses of vaccines last week with 100 doses likely again this week, after it received 400 doses the week before and 200 doses each of the two weeks prior to that.
Caring for the community
The challenge of the vaccine supply has plagued the Carlisle pharmacy since the Department of Health expanded Phase 1A eligibility to seniors and adults with certain high-risk conditions — a population the department says includes more than 4 million people.
Having initially vaccinated only health care providers, Malaviya said his pharmacy suddenly faced numerous requests from people desperate to get the vaccine. He said the pharmacy received 800 to 900 calls a day, as well as walk-in requests, from people as far away as Lancaster and Chambersburg before the pharmacy had to move all scheduling online at medicalartscarlisle.com.
Most people receiving vaccines at the pharmacy live in Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, but Malaviya said he temporarily halted vaccine scheduling to focus primarily on getting second doses out in a timely fashion. He estimates that he'll be able to reopen the scheduling around March 10, assuming vaccine supplies remain as they are.
Even with the low number of doses the pharmacy receives, Malaviya said he and his staff have worked as many hours as needed to meet what demand they can.
As the only pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy, Malaviya said he has worked seven days a week for the past month, initially using Sunday as a day of paperwork, but changing it this past weekend to be yet another day to offer vaccine distribution. He and his staff, as well as volunteers handling paperwork, vaccinated 400 people over the weekend.
“We had zero cancellations," he said. "People knew how difficult it is to get the shot.”
Malaviya said the pharmacy will stay open on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as being open after-hours during the work week to help vaccinate more people while still committing to the pharmacy work that is unrelated to COVID-19.
“I’m the only pharmacist and the only owner," he said. "It’s difficult. It’s a little bit hectic. We don’t have that much manpower.”
He said his staff is doing what they can to answer questions they receive online or in-person, but some will go unanswered as residents continue to struggle to find an appointment.
“We hate to tell residents we don’t have appointments or the vaccine. We’re doing our best to explain it to customers," he said. "I feel bad for our seniors. They have to go pharmacy to pharmacy and ask for an appointment."
Knowing about that struggle, Malaviya said he'll continue working the long hours and long weekends because it's his duty to take care of his community. "They're really thankful to us."
