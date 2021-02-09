Vaccine providers growing, but supply remains short as Carlisle pharmacy struggles to meet demand

Even with the low number of doses the pharmacy receives, Malaviya said he and his staff have worked as many hours as needed to meet what demand they can.

As the only pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy, Malaviya said he has worked seven days a week for the past month, initially using Sunday as a day of paperwork, but changing it this past weekend to be yet another day to offer vaccine distribution. He and his staff, as well as volunteers handling paperwork, vaccinated 400 people over the weekend.

“We had zero cancellations," he said. "People knew how difficult it is to get the shot.”

Malaviya said the pharmacy will stay open on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as being open after-hours during the work week to help vaccinate more people while still committing to the pharmacy work that is unrelated to COVID-19.

“I’m the only pharmacist and the only owner," he said. "It’s difficult. It’s a little bit hectic. We don’t have that much manpower.”

He said his staff is doing what they can to answer questions they receive online or in-person, but some will go unanswered as residents continue to struggle to find an appointment.