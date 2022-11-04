USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice: Carlisle's Grand Illusion Hard Cider ranks among top 10 best cideries in the country

Contest results were posted on USA Today's website Friday.

A panel of experts in the industry selected Grand Illusion Hard Cider, along with 19 other cideries in the nation to serve as the top 20 finalists in the competition. From there, individuals voted online to determine the winners.

Grand Illusion contains the largest selection of Pennsylvania cider in the world and also features a "rotating selection" of eight wines and five beers on draft from the state, according to its website.

The cidery was the only finalist in the running that also offers escape rooms. It features two different experiences to choose from, however both remain under construction and are expected to open later this month.

USA Today said that the popularity of cider has "exploded" listed data from Statista to show that in 2018, nation contained more than 800 cider makers.