UPMC Magee-Womens opens Level II NICU at UPMC Carlisle

UPMC announced that UPMC Magee-Womens opened its Level II neonatal intensive care unit Monday at UPMC Carlisle.

The new NICU features six beds with equipment for advanced care and monitoring, and a neonatal team that provides specialized care for babies who are born premature, as early as 32 weeks, or who need extra time and support. UPMC said this will include babies who have trouble breathing, low blood sugar, antibiotic therapy or simply those who need extra time to grow.

The Carlisle team works in collaboration with the Level III NICU at UPMC Harrisburg and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The Carlisle NICU team is composed of neonatologists, neonatal advanced practice providers and specialized nurses and respiratory therapists.

"We are excited to be able to provide advance care for babies delivered here in Carlisle," said Jarrod Johnson, president, UPMC Carlisle. "This Level II NICU is staffed by very experienced neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, NICU nurses, respiratory therapists and other ancillary personnel to support critical infants. We are committed to continuing our expansion of advanced care while delivering excellence in all we do for our patients and families in this community.”