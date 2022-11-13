UPMC increases access to child abuse services with launch of new center in South Middleton Township

Since it opened in 1994, the UPMC Child Advocacy Center, formerly known as the Children's Resource Center in Harrisburg, has provided a safe space for experts to interview and examine children who have been abused, neglected or witnessed violence.

Lynn Carson, the director of operations, knows that these children and their families have enough concerns at this point in their lives, and they don't need something like transportation or gas worries to bog them down further. But that was the reality with only the Harrisburg location serving Cumberland and Perry county residents. Carson estimates that 35% of the children referred to that location came from Cumberland County.

The opening of the UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. in South Middleton Township earlier this month is a way to rectify that issue.

The new center, the third location with the second being in Lebanon, opened Nov. 4 at 49 Brookwood Ave., Suite 2, in South Middleton Township, a location that puts it close to both the UPMC Carlisle campus and State Police at Carlisle barracks.

"We were working four years to get a Child Advocacy Center in Carlisle," Carson said.

She said the Carlisle area was a promising location because of its proximity to residents in the western end of the county as well as to residents in western Perry County, residents who could more easily access a Carlisle location than a Harrisburg office.

A Carlisle location also means shorter commute times for law enforcement and Children & Youth Services case workers, with whom Carson said the center works very closely.

“It is a great honor to see the CAC physically expand into Cumberland County," county District Attorney Sean McCormack said in a statement. "The UPMC CAC’s Harrisburg location has for a long time served the children of Cumberland County but there was a definite need to finally open a center here in Cumberland County. While traveling to Harrisburg for West Shore residents was not really a problem, the trip to Harrisburg for families from other areas in central and western Cumberland County, could be daunting and quite stressful.”

Center services

A child advocacy center offers a child-friendly environment where experts in child abuse and mental health conduct forensic interviews, medical exams and mental health assessments for children who have suffered abuse.

Carson said the centers allow for children to talk with trained individuals and tell their story only once, instead of multiple times with different officials who may not understand what the child is experiencing. The staff conducts a forensic interview regarding the abuse or neglect, examines the child for signs of abuse and assesses the child's mental health, including post-traumatic stress.

Children who are determined to need further mental health needs are either encouraged to keep seeing a therapist if they already have one, or they will be provided therapy services at the center for free.

“In other words, rather than have a child visit multiple offices and professionals, the professionals come to the child at the CAC," McCormack said.

The main reason for the new location is to meet the need that already exists, Carson said. She said there doesn't appear to be any increase in the number of abuse cases, even with changes in reporting and how society historically determines what is abuse.

What has changed in the last five years, however, is the severity of the cases, she said.

"There's been a tremendous increase in the severity of child abuse cases," Carson said. "We're also seeing very severe cases of neglect, where a child has died in a home, and no one even knew a child lived there."

She added that there have been more children who have witnessed homicides, with the Central Pennsylvania CAC seeing four to five cases now instead of one a year five years ago.

They're also seeing more cases of trafficking, and Carson said just two weeks ago they got their first labor trafficking case in which a foreign-born teenager was being forced to work.

"The reasons for the increase in severity is unknown," she said. "I'm not sure if research has figured it out."

What she does know is that her staff at all three locations will be there for children to help identify signs of abuse, help them with medical issues stemming from abuse and get them needed therapy that could not be offered with an interview with law enforcement.

"It's really a collaboration," Carson said. "It's a multidisciplinary team with law enforcement, the district attorney, Children & Youth, mental health and medical services and some educators. We work together and communicate."

Like the Lebanon location, the Carlisle location will be open two days a week to start with for forensic interviews, medical exams and mental health assessments. Carson said officials anticipate being open five days a week to provide therapy, and they will continue looking at the need in the area to determine if the office should be open more often for exam appointments.