Updated: Intersection reopens after train left stranded, fluid spill in Carlisle

The intersection of North and College streets reopened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after being closed for a little more than two hours due to a fluid spill.

Initially, officials believed that a problem with a train engine resulted in hydraulic fluid leaking out at the intersection. That engine was removed and a second engine was brought in to remove about half a dozen train cars that had been stranded on the tracks between College and West streets.

Norfolk Southern representatives assessed the engine and determined that the fluid spill did not come from the engine, said Jeff Snyder, Carlisle's emergency management director.

That put the responsibility for cleaning up the mess back on the borough, which put down sand to soak up the fluid. Snyder said crews at the scene also put up barriers at a storm drain when they saw a sheen of hydraulic fluid going toward the drain.

The spill does not pose a threat to area residents or water supply, but the state Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the spill.

Snyder said officials have not been able to identify the source of the fluid spill or how much was spilled.

"We get these from time to time when there are vehicles leaking and don't know it," he said.