UPDATE: Two people injured in Carlisle fire Monday morning

Crews on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

The fire has closed South Pitt, South West and Arch streets between West South Street and Walnut Street. Alleys that pass through that block are also closed.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Two people were injured and five people were displaced after a fire Monday morning in Carlisle.

According to local officials at the scene, two people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, one of whom escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-floor window.

The American Red Cross is helping five people displaced in the house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Fire crews from around the area and additional units are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue in Carlisle Monday morning.