UPDATE: Two people injured in Carlisle fire Monday morning

Crews on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue are expected to be on the scene for several hours.
The fire has closed South Pitt, South West and Arch streets between West South Street and Walnut Street. Alleys that pass through that block are also closed.
Two people were injured and five people were displaced after a fire Monday morning in Carlisle.
According to local officials at the scene, two people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, one of whom escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-floor window.
The American Red Cross is helping five people displaced in the house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Fire crews from around the area and additional units are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue in Carlisle Monday morning.
As of 8:20 a.m., fire was still visible in the upper story windows of a home on Chestnut Avenue, an alley behind West South Street. Thick black smoke was visible in the surrounding Carlisle area.
A number of streets are blocked off by units including Pitt Street and Arch Street from West South to Walnut streets, with crews from Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union, North Middleton and Carlisle Barracks responding to the scene early, with more crews on the way.
An official at the house fire said everyone is out of the building, though reports from the scene indicate someone was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
