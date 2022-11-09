Update: Two injured after SUV crashes into Walnut Bottom Diner in South Middleton Township Tuesday afternoon

Two people were transported to the hospital after an SUV hopped the curb at Walnut Bottom Diner along Walnut Bottom Road and crashed into the building Tuesday afternoon, Matthew Hinken, deputy fire chief at Union Fire Company in Carlisle said.

The injured people's identities have not been released, however Hinken said both suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred at 1:27 p.m. according to a Tweet by Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Responding agencies were Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Friendship Hose Company, Union Fire Company, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and the state police, Hinken said.