UPDATE: Police say nothing found in "hazardous device" threat investigation at Dickinson College, scene cleared

A Dickinson College alert sent around 3 p.m. Friday announced that police had completed their investigation and nothing was found. As of 3:30 p.m. the area was clear.

Posted at 2:15 p.m. on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police are investigating what Chief Taro Landis described as a "threat of some type of hazardous device" at Dickinson College Friday afternoon.

Landis said police are not sure what the hazardous device is.

Dickinson College sent a red alert message to students and staff around 1:30 p.m. announcing that a "non-specified" threat was called into the county and that police are utilizing dogs for further investigation. The alert also asked students to avoid the Holland Union Building (HUB) as well as any other areas specified by responding officers.

Police blocked off North College Street between High and Louther streets around 1:30 p.m., with police cars at each end of the block. They also blocked off the North College Street entrance to the HUB, though Landis only listed Dickinson College as the location for the threat.

Landis did not provide details regarding when the threat became apparent.

Further details regarding this incident will be released on Cumberlink when they become available.